Kuwait sends 3rd relief plane to Lebanon amid ongoing Israeli aggression

Kuwait's Red Crescent Society announced Saturday the departure of its third relief plane carrying 40 tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, part of the country's ongoing operation aimed at supporting the Lebanese people amid the continuing Israeli aggression.

In a statement to the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, Khaled Al-Maghames, said: "The situation in Lebanon faces significant challenges that require increased support and solidarity. It is crucial to intensify humanitarian efforts to reduce the suffering."

He emphasized Kuwait's commitment to continuing its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, standing by the Lebanese people during this crisis, and helping them overcome the current hardships.

The relief supplies include food, blankets, medical supplies, and other vital items needed by the Lebanese population.

On Thursday, Kuwait's second relief plane, also carrying 40 tons of aid, arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.