Erdoğan: Negative consequences of war in Ukraine deepening with each passing day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the General Session of the Fifth European Political Community Summit in Budapest, Hungary.

Negative consequences of war in Ukraine deepening with each passing day. Prolongation of war is leaving less and less room for diplomacy,' Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Thursday.

"In recent weeks, I held talks with President Vladimir Putin and met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Sibiha, conveying our messages for creating space for diplomacy. The adverse effects of the war in Ukraine deepen daily. The longer the conflict drags on, the less room there is for diplomacy," Erdoğan underlined in his comments.







