US election results ‘won’t change people’s livelihoods’: Iran

Iran downplayed the significance of the US presidential election results on Wednesday, saying it "does not matter" who becomes the next US president.

Addressing reporters in Tehran, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the "general policies" remain unchanged.

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the Nov. 5 elections after projections that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris.

Trump, who previously served as US president from 2017 to 2021, was known for his hostile stance toward Iran, especially after his administration unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018.

The assassination of Iran's top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in January 2020 brought the two countries to the brink of direct military confrontation.

Speculation is growing that Trump's return to the White House could further escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington, particularly amid the Israeli wars in Gaza and Lebanon, and could derail efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

Mohajerani, however, emphasized that it "does not matter" which of the two candidates wins the US election, asserting that the policies of both nations will remain unchanged.

"Necessary predictions and planning have been made in advance. There will be no change in people's livelihoods, and it doesn't really matter who becomes president (in the US)," she said.













