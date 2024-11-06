Hamas says U.S. policies to shape its position on new administration

Donald Trump, now the U.S. president-elect, attends a campaign rally at Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan, U.S., November 1, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Wednesday that U.S. policies will shape its position on the new U.S. administration.

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the Nov. 5 elections after projections that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris to become the 47th president of the country.

"We confirm that our position on the new US administration depends on its practical behavior towards the Palestinian people, their legitimate rights and cause," Hamas said in a statement.

It said all previous U.S. administrations had been supportive of the Israeli occupation.

The U.S. political and military cover for Israel "has confirmed its role as a full partner in the killing of tens of thousands of our people, including children, women, and the elderly," the group added.

The Palestinian group urged the upcoming U.S. administration "to listen to the voices of the US public… rejecting the (Israeli) occupation and genocide, and (US) support and bias towards" Israel.

During his first term in the White House from 2017 to 2021, Trump offered unwavering support to Israel, including moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, in a move that was followed by few countries.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing nearly 43,400 people and rendering the enclave almost uninhabitable.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the blockaded enclave.

















