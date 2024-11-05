Civilian suffering in Lebanon 'is of grave concern:' UN

The escalating influence of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah on Lebanese civilians "is of grave concern," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday, condemning the growing loss of life.

"All actors must adhere to international law and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," Dujarric said, emphasizing that UN peacekeeping forces stationed along the Blue Line -- the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel -- have also been affected by the hostilities.

Dujarric urged both sides to cease hostilities immediately, saying "the United Nations continues to support efforts toward a cease-fire and a diplomatic solution."

He pointed to the Israeli army's ongoing operations in southern Lebanon and the Lebanese Hezbollah group's ongoing launches of drones and rockets toward Israel.

On Saturday, a UN position near Markaba sustained damage to its containers and perimeters caused by demolition operations conducted by Israeli troops.

A nearby explosion also damaged a UN vehicle at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, with no injuries reported.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,400 people, mostly women and children, following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas in October last year.

As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, more than 3,000 people have been killed and nearly 13,500 others injured since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.







