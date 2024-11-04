Israeli forces kill 2 paramedics in raid on health facility in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces targeted a health center in the town of Bazouriye in southern Lebanon, killing two paramedics, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Sunday.

"The Israeli enemy targeted a positioning point for the Islamic Health Association in Bazouriye," it said in a statement.

This brought the death toll in the health sector in Lebanon to 180, while the number of injured has reached 294 since the beginning of the Israeli aggression, according to the ministry.

Israel has escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 3,000 people have been killed and more than 13,300 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.