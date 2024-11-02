Israeli airstrike near hospital kills 2, injures several in southern Lebanon

At least two people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a house near the Tebnine Governmental Hospital in the Nabatieh governorate, southern Lebanon, according to the official Lebanese news agency on Saturday.

The airstrike caused significant damage to the hospital, the agency said.

Israel escalated its air campaign in Lebanon since September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 2,900 people have been killed and more than 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.