Hezbollah said on Saturday it carried out a rocket attack against Israeli "military industries" in Zvulun, near the northern city of Haifa, following a drone attack on a base south of Tel Aviv.

Twice on Saturday, "salvos of rockets" were fired at "the Zvulun base for military industries north of the city of Haifa", the Iran-backed militant group said in a statement. Earlier, it said it had launched drones at the Palmahim air base south of Tel Aviv.