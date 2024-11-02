 Contact Us
Egypt hosts Fatah-Hamas ceasefire talks on Gaza

airo is currently hosting meetings between Fatah and Hamas aimed at forming a committee to govern Gaza as part of post-war plans, according to an Egyptian security source. This initiative is part of Egypt's broader mediation efforts to facilitate a ceasefire and enhance humanitarian aid access in the region.

Published November 02,2024
Cairo is hosting meetings between Fatah and Hamas to discuss forming a committee to run Gaza as part of post-war plans, a senior Egyptian security source has told Egypt's state affiliated Al Qahera News TV.

The move is part of Egypt's mediation efforts involving Palestinian and Israeli parties to reach a ceasefire and expand humanitarian aid access.

The source also said that Hamas insists that talks should lead to a comprehensive agreement that secures an end to the war, and also achieves a hostages-for-prisoners swap deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has said war can only end once Hamas is eradicated.