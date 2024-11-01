Qatari emir, UK premier discuss de-escalation of Israeli aggression in Gaza, Lebanon

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday to explore diplomatic avenues for reducing Israeli aggression in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The conversation took place in a phone call from Starmer, according to a statement from the Qatari Emiri Diwan.

The two leaders discussed their countries' strategic bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments of mutual interest, the statement said.

Qatar said the discussions covered "the current situation in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon, with an emphasis on diplomatic means to de-escalate the situation and achieve a cease-fire."

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 101,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



