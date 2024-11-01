Israeli army issues evacuation orders to residents in Beirut’s southern suburbs

The Israeli army issued on Friday evacuation orders to residents of certain neighborhoods in Beirut's southern suburbs as Israel continued its air and ground attacks on the country.

In a statement, the Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed that residents "are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, which the Israeli army will act against in the near future."

The orders targeted neighborhoods such as Haret Hreik and Tahouitat al-Ghadir, which are home to thousands of Lebanese civilians.

"You must immediately evacuate these buildings and adjacent structures and distance yourselves by at least 500 meters (1,640 feet)," the spokesperson added.

Israel has mounted a massive air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

More than 2,800 people have been killed, and nearly 13,000 injured in Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.