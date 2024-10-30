Israel pursuing deal to release small number of hostages in return for month-long cease-fire: Reports

Israel is seeking to strike a deal under which a small number of Israeli hostages being held in Gaza would be released in exchange for a one-month cease-fire, local media reported Tuesday.

During meetings Sunday and Monday in Qatar's capital, Doha, David Barnea, the director of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, consulted with US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about facilitating an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, according to Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The newspaper said that Barnea proposed the release of between 11 and 14 Israeli hostages, including all remaining women and elderly people, in exchange for the 30-day cease-fire.

Under the proposal, Israel would also release Palestinian prisoners held in its jails, with the exact number to be discussed in negotiations.

The report said the proposal would soon be presented to Hamas leaders to assess whether the group is willing to return to talks on a "small deal."

Sources familiar with the matter cited by the newspaper said that in order to encourage Hamas to accept a deal that doesn't include the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops, Israel would be expected to commit to releasing more Palestinian prisoners than it otherwise would have.

There has been no official confirmation from mediators or Israel regarding the proposal.

Israel's Hayom daily reported that officials from the right-wing governing coalition expressed their approval of the proposal, saying "any proposal that does not involve ending the war can be discussed."

Israel's Channel 12 reported that Israel is currently considering the proposal, while mediators will gauge Hamas's response.

Although Hamas did not immediately react to the Israeli reports, Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri said at a press conference Tuesday that "Hamas has responded to the mediators' request to explore new proposals on a cease-fire and a hostage swap," having previously insisted on implementing agreements reached in prior negotiations.

He said the group has held "some meetings on this issue," noting that "other meetings will take place in the same context," without elaborating.

Abu Zuhri reiterated Hamas' openness "to any agreement or ideas that will end the suffering of our people in Gaza, bring about a complete cease-fire, ensure the withdrawal of the occupation from the entire territory, lift the blockade, provide relief, support and shelter for our people, support reconstruction and secure a serious deal for the prisoners."

Israel estimates that around 101 captives are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed by indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes across the densely populated enclave.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt and Qatar have so far failed to yield a cease-fire in Gaza, but Washington maintains that Israel's killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Oct. 18 may lead to a breakthrough in talks.

Hamas, however, says the conflict will end when Israel stops its military campaign in the blockaded enclave, which has killed over 43,060 people since last October.









