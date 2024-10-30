Israel kills 102 more Gazans as death toll tops 43,160

Mourners gather around the body of a Palestinian killed in an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 30, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 102 more Palestinians were killed in relentless Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 43,163, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Wednesday.

A ministry statement added that some 101,510 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"The Israeli occupation has committed five massacres of families in the last 24 hours, resulting in 102 deaths and 287 injuries," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.