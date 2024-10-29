UNRWA condemns Israeli ban, calls move ‘dangerous precedent’

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) condemned Israel's decision Monday to ban it from operating in the country, calling the passage of the legislation "unprecedented" and warning of severe repercussions for Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.

"The vote by the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) against UNRWA this evening is unprecedented and sets a dangerous precedent. It opposes the UN Charter and violates the State of Israel's obligations under international law," Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini wrote on X.

Israel's decision is part of an "ongoing campaign to discredit UNRWA and delegitimize its role towards providing human-development assistance and services to Palestine refugees," he added, saying the legislation would further devastate Palestinians, who have faced "more than a year of sheer hell."

Lazzarini expressed concern that the ban would deprive over 650,000 Palestinian children in Gaza of an education, threatening "an entire generation." He called the Knesset's passage of the bills "collective punishment," stressing that the legislation would only escalate the challenges Palestinians already face.

"Putting an end to UNRWA and its services will not strip the Palestinians of their refugee status," Lazzarini said, noting that this status is protected under a separate UN General Assembly resolution until a "fair and lasting solution" is reached for Palestinians.

He also emphasized the wider impact of the ban, cautioning that if the laws go unchallenged, they could "weaken our common multilateral mechanism established after World War 2."

Earlier, the Israeli Knesset passed a law banning UNRWA from operating in the country, which could affect its work in Gaza.

"The Knesset plenum approved Monday evening in its second and third readings a law to cut official ties with and halt the activity of UNRWA, some of whose operators are suspected of participating in the massacres (by the Palestinian group Hamas) on Oct. 7 (last year)," said a report by Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

The vote saw 92 out of 120 Knesset members in favor of the ban, with 10 opposed.

A separate bill from Knesset members Ron Katz, Yulia Malinovsky and Dan Illouz, which was approved by lawmakers in a 87-9 vote, mandates that Israel cut all ties with UNRWA, barring any cooperation or privileges the agency previously held.

The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

Israel has accused UNRWA employees of complicity in the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas, alleging that the agency's educational programs "promote terrorism and hatred."

UNRWA, headquartered in East Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, denies the accusations and asserts that it remains neutral, solely focusing on supporting refugees.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since the attack by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 101,100 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.