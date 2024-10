The Lebanese group Hezbollah on Tuesday named Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem as its new leader.

Qassem will succeed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month.

In a statement, Hezbollah said that Qassem was elected as a new leader by the group's Shura Council.

Qassem has served as a Hezbollah deputy leader since 1991.