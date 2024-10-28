Israeli army continues to blow up Palestinian homes in northern Gaza amid deadly onslaught

The Israeli army continued to blow up Palestinian homes on Monday as it pressed ahead with a deadly offensive in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces detonated several homes and residential blocks in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza's eight historical refugee camps, eyewitnesses said.

Palestinian homes were also blown up by the Israeli army in the eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and northwestern Rafah in southern Gaza, according to witnesses in both areas.

The wave of home detonations came as the army continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in northern Gaza since the offensive began, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense Service.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,800 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.

















