Death toll since start of Israeli onslaught on Lebanon climbs to 2,672

A man walks in front of a destroyed building at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 27, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The death toll from Israel's onslaught on Lebanon since Oct. 8 last year has surged to 2,672, with 12,468 injuries, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Sunday.

At least 19 people were killed and 108 injured in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Saturday, according to the ministry.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East is on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, on Oct. 1 it expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.