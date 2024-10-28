Al-Qassam Brigades say they targeted Israeli military vehicles in Jabalia refugee camp

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, announced Sunday the targeting of Israeli military vehicles in northern Gaza.

"We targeted a Zionist personnel carrier and two D9 military bulldozers with explosive devices in the vicinity of the eastern cemetery east of Jabalia," they said in a statement on Telegram.

Additionally, Al-Qassam fighters targeted an Israeli Merkava 4 tank with a Shawaz explosive device near the Al-Nathr station in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Israeli army ground incursions and bombardments continue across northern Gaza as forces push for the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border incursion by Hamas last October, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Nearly 43,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.