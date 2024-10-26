Flights resume in Iran following brief suspension during overnight Israeli attack

Following a brief suspension due to attacks on several Iranian cities early Saturday, flights in the country resumed at 9 am local time (0530GMT), authorities confirmed.

A civil aviation spokesperson announced the resumption, advising passengers to stay updated by following messages from airline companies.

The spokesperson added that for specific flight times or delays, passengers should contact the airlines directly.

Earlier, Iran's air defense forces reported that Israeli attacks targeted sites in the capital Tehran and two provinces, claiming that they successfully thwarted these strikes, according to state media.

"Despite prior warnings from the Islamic Republic to the criminal Zionist regime to refrain from provocative actions, this regime attacked military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam this morning in a clear escalation," read the statement.

According to security sources, the attack began at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time (2300GMT) on Saturday, with Tehran residents reporting loud sounds from air defenses.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the operation targeted Iran's missile production facilities, surface-to-air missile systems, and other air defense infrastructure.

Iranian authorities have yet to confirm any damage or casualties from the strikes, which follow Iran's Oct. 1 missile attacks on targets in and around Tel Aviv.

Iran's missile strike was reportedly in response to the recent kilings of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Abbas Nilforoushan.

The White House said Israel's strikes must bring to an end direct exchanges of fire between the two sides, warning Tehran of "consequences" should it respond.

Iranian military officials had previously warned that any attack from Israel would be met with a "harsher response."









