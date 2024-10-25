Israeli army targets southern Beirut with fresh airstrikes

Israeli warplanes conducted airstrikes late Thursday in southern Beirut following hours of relative calm.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted a building in the Chouaifet El Aamroussieh area with two airstrikes.

Earlier, the Israeli army warned residents of a building in the Haret Hreik neighborhood to evacuate immediately ahead of an airstrike.

"To all those in the southern suburbs, specifically in the building marked on the attached map and neighboring structures in Haret Hreik: You are located near Hezbollah facilities that will soon be targeted by the Israel army," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee addressed the residents in a statement on X.

Adraee urged residents to evacuate the buildings and those nearby, instructing them to move at least 500 meters (1,640 feet) away.

He also attached a map identifying four buildings in the Haret Hreik, Al-Laylaki and Borj El Brajneh neighborhoods.

Beirut's southern suburbs, also known as Dahieh, are a Hezbollah stronghold.

Haret Hreik, located in the heart of the suburbs, covers an area of 1.82 square kilometers (0.70 square miles).

The densely populated area is described as the political stronghold of the Lebanese group, housing its security and political offices, including its command center, parliamentary offices and Shura Council.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.







