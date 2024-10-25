Israeli army says 5 more soldiers killed during battles in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Friday that five more soldiers have been killed in the ongoing battles in southern Lebanon.

In an official statement, the army identified the slain soldiers as Major (Res.) Dan Maori, Captain (Res.) Alon Safrai, Warrant Officer (Res.) Omri Lotan, Warrant Officer (Res.) Guy Idan, and Master Sergeant (Res.) Tom Segal.

The Israeli army noted that the total number of soldiers killed since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, has now reached 762.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict this year by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.







