Israel committing worst acts of brutal genocide in Gaza hospitals: Hamas

Hamas accused Israel on Thursday of committing the most heinous acts of mass genocide in hospitals across the Gaza Strip.

"Gaza hospitals have turned into war zones where the (Israeli) occupation is committing the worst acts of brutal genocide due to the Zionist killing machine," it said. "The fascist Israeli army is escalating its horrific crimes in northern Gaza, imposing a siege on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia area, targeting it along with the wounded, patients, medical teams, and hundreds of displaced families through heavy gunfire and artillery shelling."

Earlier Thursday, Munir Al-Bursh, director general of Gaza's Health Ministry, told Anadolu that "patients and the injured are living in a state of terror due to the Israeli targeting of Kamal Adwan Hospital and its surroundings in northern Gaza, where the Israeli army has been committing acts of mass extermination for 20 days."

Hamas called Israel's siege of hospitals a "war crime" and a violation of all laws and norms, accusing the "fascist" Israeli government of committing the crimes in full view of the world.

Israeli ground incursions and bombardments, meanwhile, continue across northern Gaza as the army pushes to evacuate the area through forced displacement.

The army has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.