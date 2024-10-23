 Contact Us
Yoav Gallant : After we strike Iran, world will understand our preparations

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Wednesday that the world will grasp the extensive preparations behind any Israeli strikes on Iran, following Israel's pledge to retaliate for a recent missile attack. Gallant made these comments during a visit to an air force base, emphasizing Israel's readiness for action.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published October 23,2024
"After we attack in Iran, they will understand both in Israel and in other places what your preparation process includes, and the arrangements and your readiness," Gallant said in a video statement during a visit to an air force base.

Israel has said it would retaliate against Iran for its massive missile attack on Israel on Oct. 1.