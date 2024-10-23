2 UN staffers killed in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

Two Palestinians working for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli airstrike on their vehicle in the central Gaza Strip.

A medical source in the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah city told Anadolu that two UNRWA staffers were killed after their vehicle was hit by the Israeli army in Deir al-Balah.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck a UNRWA vehicle on the Salaheddin Street, resulting in the death of the two staffers inside the vehicle.

UNRWA and the Israeli army are yet to comment on the incident.

The Israeli army has continued a devastating offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,700 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,300 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught on Gaza has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









