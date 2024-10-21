23 more Israeli soldiers injured as clashes intensify in Gaza, Lebanon

At least 23 more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said on Monday.

Israeli military figures showed that six of the soldiers were wounded in Gaza, without specifying where the rest of the soldiers were injured.

According to the figures, at least 749 soldiers have been killed and 5,018 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 42,600 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,800 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 2,464 people and injured over 11,530 others since October last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.



















