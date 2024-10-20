4 killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon

At least four people were killed and several others injured on Sunday when Israeli airstrikes targeted the Kassar Zaatar neighborhood of Nabatieh, southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

No further details were immediately available.

In a separate incident, Israeli troops detonated explosives in the Al-Tarash neighborhood of Mays al-Jabal, also in southern Lebanon.

The heavily booby-trapped area was leveled, and the Blida cemetery in the nearby Bint Jbeil district was bulldozed.

Israeli forces also attempted to advance into the border town of Al-Dhahira, located in southern Lebanon's Tyre district.

This incursion, which was accompanied by heavy artillery shelling of the town's outskirts and the nearby area of Al-Bustan, led to fierce clashes with local resistance forces.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since late last month against what it claims are Hezbollah targets, killing over 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million others. Cross-border warfare between the two sides continued since the Gaza war last October.