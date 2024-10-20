3 Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Three Lebanese soldiers were killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to the military.

The army said Israeli forces targeted a military vehicle on a highway between Ain Ebel and Hanin in Bint Jbeil city.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing more than 1.34 million.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed more than 42,600 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.



























