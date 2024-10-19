Drone launched from Lebanon strikes Netanyahu’s residence in northern Israel

A drone launched from Lebanon on Saturday struck the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in northern Israel, his office said.

The prime minister's office in a statement said the drone launched from Lebanon targeted Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea, northern Israel.

It added that the premier and his family were not at home at the time of the attack.

Earlier, the Israeli army said three drones were fired from Lebanon, two of which were successfully intercepted, while the third crashed into a building in Caesarea, northern Israel. There were no reported casualties.

While cross-border warfare between Israeli forces and Hezbollah continued since the Gaza war last October, Israel escalated its offensive in Lebanon late last month, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and many other commanders.

The extensive airstrikes, followed by a ground invasion, have claimed more than 1,500 lives and displaced around 1.2 million people.







