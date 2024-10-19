33 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on several homes near Jabalia, northern Gaza

At least 33 Palestinians on Friday night were killed and 85 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on homes in the northern Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

Mohammad Salha, director of Al-Awda Hospital, told Anadolu that the Israeli airstrikes targeted a number of Palestinian homes in Tel al-Zaatar area, east of Jabalia refugee camp.

He noted that still there are missing people under the rubble of the homes, while ambulances are unable to reach the area under fear of being targeted by the Israeli army.

The Gaza local authorities said among the victims there are 21 women, and that the death toll is expected to rise amid poor health services in the northern Gaza under Israeli siege and attacks.

For the 14th consecutive day, the Israeli army has continued its offensive in northern Gaza, focusing on Jabalia area and its refugee camp.

Northern Gaza, particularly Jabalia area, is under a suffocating siege and constant bombardment, with homes being demolished over their inhabitants.

This is the third ground operation the Israeli army has carried out in Jabalia camp since the start of the ongoing war on Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

At least 42,500 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,500 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of Gaza amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.





