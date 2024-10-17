U.S., UK air forces carry out 15 airstrikes on Yemeni capital Sanaa, Saada province

The U.S. and UK air forces carried out 15 airstrikes, targeting the capital Sanaa, and Saada province in northern Yemen, the Houthi group-run media outlet reported on Thursday.

Al-Masirah TV reported that "U.S.-UK aggressors conducted six raids" across northern and southern Sanaa.

Separately, the broadcaster added that the U.S. and UK air forces conducted nine airstrikes on the Kahlan and al-Abla areas of eastern Saada.

However, the Houthi-run channel did not provide any additional information about whether these airstrikes resulted in material damage or casualties.

Saada province is the Houthi group's main stronghold, and the capital Sanaa has been under their control since Sept. 2014.

In response to the airstrikes, Nasruddin Amer, deputy head of the Houthi-run media office, vowed to retaliate against the U.S. and UK attacks on Yemen, emphasizing that his group's stance on Gaza and Lebanon will remain unchanged.

Late Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin claimed that U.S. Air Force B-2 bombers carried out "precision strikes" on five underground weapons storage sites in Houthi-controlled Yemen.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the U.S. has been conducting airstrikes in Yemen that it claims are targeting Houthi locations in response to the group's attacks in the Red Sea. The group has occasionally retaliated in response to the attacks.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing a genocidal war since Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea with missiles and drones, expressing determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they now consider all American and British ships as military targets.