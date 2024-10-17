UN warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, calls for urgent aid

The UN on Wednesday stressed the deepening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, where over 1.2 million people have been displaced, including 400,000 children.

"We listened to women and mothers in tears and fathers who spoke of nights filled with fear," the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) Deputy Executive Director Ted Chaiban said at a joint news conference with Carl Skau, World Food Program's (WFP) deputy executive director, after their recent visit to Lebanon.

Saying that approximately 1.2 million people have been displaced including about 400,000 children, Chaiban said, "the psychological toll is immense, particularly on the young. Children now grapple with nightmares of bombardment, the loss of loved ones."

Chaiban stressed that the Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure, including homes, health centers, and schools, have led to "massive civilian casualties," as he emphasized the urgent need for all parties to the conflict to adhere to international humanitarian law.

Noting that UNICEF is working with partners to meet immediate needs, delivering water, sanitation kits, and medical supplies, Chaiban stressed that the scale of the crisis demands more resources.

"UNICEF's appeal is eight percent funded right now," he revealed, calling for swift, unconditional funding to keep supply routes open and ensure aid reaches those in need.

Stressing the "devastating" toll on children, Chaiban further noted the importance of cease-fire as "first step toward rebuilding lives and restoring hope."

Skau also echoed Chaiban's remarks about the dire humanitarian situation in Lebanon, and stated that they have seen "a real sense of desperation" during their visits to those affected by the conflict.

He also noted the urgent need of flexible funding to adapt to the evolving situation in Lebanon.