7 killed in Israeli airstrikes on 2 southern Lebanese towns

Lebanese authorities announced Wednesday that seven civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting two southern towns.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an airstrike on the town of Tayr Debba resulted in the deaths of three people.

The official Lebanese news agency also said that another strike on a house in Habboush killed four people and destroyed the house.

It reported more than 15 airstrikes in the last three hours targeting towns in eastern and southern Lebanon, including Tayr Debba, Zefta, Kafr Kila, Iaat, Majdal Zoun, Aita al-Shaab, Frun and Al-Ghandouriya.

According to a government emergency committee report Wednesday, 138 Israeli airstrikes have been recorded in the last 24 hours on various regions of Lebanon, most in the southern governorates of South Lebanon and Nabatieh, bringing the number of attacks since the start of the aggression to 10,150.

The clashes with factions in Lebanon, including Hezbollah, began after Israel launched a genocidal campaign on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Since Sept. 23, Tel Aviv has expanded its military operations to include most areas of Lebanon, including Beirut, through airstrikes, and has begun a ground invasion in the south.

The aggression against Lebanon has resulted in 2,367 deaths and 11,088 injuries, including a large number of women and children, as well as more than 1.3 million displaced residents.





















