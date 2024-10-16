UK considers sanctions on 2 Israeli ministers over 'abhorrent' comments

The UK government is reviewing the possibility of imposing sanctions on two senior Israeli ministers in response to inflammatory comments supporting Israeli settlers in the West Bank who have carried out attacks on Palestinians.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the government is "looking at that" during Prime Minister's Questions session on Tuesday, labelling the ministers' remarks as "abhorrent."

This follows remarks by former Prime Minister and the Foreign Secretary of the previous government, David Cameron, who revealed that the previous government had been considering sanctions against Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister, and Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister, for their extremist rhetoric.

Their comments have drawn widespread condemnation, with concerns raised about their potential to exacerbate tensions in the already volatile West Bank region.

Starmer expressed grave concern about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, where the death toll has surpassed 42,000 amid intensifying violence.

He stressed that access to basic services has become increasingly difficult for civilians and called on Israel to take all possible steps to minimize civilian casualties and facilitate the delivery of vital humanitarian aid.

"Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid in, to gather in much greater volume, and to provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively," Starmer said in parliament.

In addition to considering sanctions, Starmer said the UK along with France and Algeria called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss Gaza humanitarian aid.









