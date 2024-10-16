Jordan urges halt to Israeli aggression on Gaza for de-escalation in region

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Tuesday that halting Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip is the first step towards de-escalation in the region.

His remarks came during a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a statement from Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The statement noted that the conversation focused on "efforts to stop the dangerous escalation in the region and ensure the immediate and sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon."

Safadi emphasized that "ending Israeli aggression on Gaza is the first step toward de-escalation."

He also stressed the need to "halt the Israeli assault on Lebanon and fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701."

The resolution, adopted unanimously in 2006, was aimed primarily at ending hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, including a call for a permanent cease-fire to be based on the creation of a buffer zone.

Additionally, the Jordanian foreign minister called for an end to Israeli escalation in the occupied West Bank, urging Israel to stop violations at holy sites in Jerusalem and respect the historical and legal status of these locations.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,400 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.



















