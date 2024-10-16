4 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

Four Palestinians were killed and six others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, according to a medical source.

The source said two people lost their lives and three others were injured when a drone hit a car in Soufa in the southern city of Rafah.

Two more people were killed and three others wounded in another drone strike in Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, the same source said.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,400 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 99,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.