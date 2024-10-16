10 killed, 15 injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday evening in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Qana in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that "10 martyrs" were the result of "hostile air raids carried out by Israeli warplanes on the town of Qana."

The agency also reported that more than 15 people were transported to hospitals in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing more than a million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,400 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

It expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

















