Netanyahu tells U.S. that Israel will strike Iranian military targets: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has assured the U.S. that his forces will attack Iranian military sites, not the nuclear and oil facilities that President Joe Biden has warned against striking, according to a report published Monday.

Two anonymous officials, including one from the U.S., said Netanyahu delivered the assurance that he would target Iranian military infrastructure during a phone call with Biden last week, according to The Washington Post.

The pledge comes as Israel vows to retaliate for Iran's ballistic missile attack two weeks ago, which Tehran said it carried out in response to the killing of Hamas' former political leader in Tehran in July, and the assassination of Hezbollah's longtime leader, Hassan Nasrallah, last month in Beirut.

The exchanges of fire between Tel Aviv and Tehran have escalated this year after Israel bombed Iran's Embassy in Damascus, Syria, on April 1, killing senior military officials. Iran responded to that attack by launching hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles at Israel. Nearly all were intercepted by Israel, the U.S., and its regional allies.

Israel's expected retaliation for the Oct. 1 attack comes less than a month before Americans head to the polls for the Nov. 5 presidential election, and one of the officials, whose nationality the Post did not disclose, said the Israeli response would be geared towards avoiding the perception of "political interference in the U.S. elections."

That is likely a reference to attacks on oil infrastructure that could push global prices skyrocketing, and strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, which could prompt a dramatic escalation from Tehran.

But that official said Israel would carry out its attack on Iran before the Nov. 5 U.S. polls, because she said delaying the action further would be seen by Iran as a sign of weakness.

"It will be one in a series of responses," she said.

The U.S. official said Netanyahu was in a "more moderated place" during his discussion with Biden last week than he had been, which contributed to Biden's decision to send a THAAD air defense system to Israel alongside about 100 U.S. troops to operate it.

The Pentagon announced the deployment Sunday, saying it will augment Israel's integrated air defense system, and is reflective of Washington's "ironclad" commitment to Israel's security.

"It is part of the broader adjustments the U.S. military has made in recent months, to support the defense of Israel and protect Americans from attacks by Iran and Iranian-aligned militias," said spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder.