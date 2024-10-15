Israeli attacks, sabotage of infrastructure force Palestinians to 'leave or starve': UN agency head

Palestinians survey the damage at a camp for internally displaced people on the premises of al-Aqsa Hospital, after the area was hit by an Israeli air strike, in Deir al Balah, central Gaza Strip, 14 October 2024. (IHA Photo)

Waves of attacks on northern Gaza, the sabotage of civilian infrastructure, and the deliberate denial of critical assistance continue to be used as "a tactic by the Israeli Authorities" to force people to flee or die of hunger, said the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

"Civilians are given no choice but to either leave or starve," underlined Philippe Lazzarini on Monday, stressing that under international humanitarian law, people cannot be displaced by force and civilians should be protected at all times.

"Too many red lines have been crossed" in the Gaza Strip, he said on X. "What might constitute war crimes can still be prevented," he added, reiterating his call for a cease-fire.

Expressing concern over two long weeks of intense Israeli airstrikes and ground operations in northern Gaza, he said that hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, including children.

"The health system has all but collapsed. We are not able to reach our teams due to telecommunications cuts," he wrote.

Pointing out that the UN has not been allowed to provide any assistance, including food, since Sept. 30, Lazzarini said that the two crossing points into northern Gaza have since been closed.

"Basic services, including from UNRWA, have been interrupted or forced to a halt including our UNRWA health centre while only two water wells are operational."

Over the last year, Israel has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians in Gaza and displaced nearly the entire population of 2.3 million people, while also generating famine-like conditions and the spread of disease. It is now also conducting air and ground raids in Lebanon.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.