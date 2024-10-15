Hezbollah says imposed ‘new equation’ on Israel, cease-fire key to end conflict

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem said Tuesday that his group has imposed a "new equation" on Israel, saying a Gaza cease-fire is the key to ending the current conflict.

"We impose on Israel a new equation of 'harming the enemy' as rockets reached Haifa, Tel Aviv last few days," Qassem said in a televised speech.

"We have the right to target any point in Israel after its violations in Lebanon," he said. "Rocket fire will continue."

The Hezbollah deputy chief said reaching a cease-fire in Gaza is the key to ending the current conflict in the region.

"The solution is a cease-fire based on an indirect agreement, after which the settlers can return to the north (in Israel)," he said. "We are not speaking from a position of weakness."

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 42,400 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last year.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 an incursion into southern Lebanon.



