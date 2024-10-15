3 paramedics removed from under rubble after Israeli strike in eastern Lebanon

Rescuers recovered the bodies of three paramedics from under the rubble on Tuesday following an Israeli airstrike in eastern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes hit a facility of the Islamic Health Authority in Qilya Monday night, destroying the building and killing three paramedics inside.

The state news agency NNA said the bodies of the three paramedics were removed from under the debris of the building early Tuesday.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Islamic Health Authority was regularly targeted by the Israeli army in the course of its air campaign on Lebanon.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,542 people, injuring over 4,555 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,300 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.