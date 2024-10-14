Israeli soldiers killed, wounded in southern Lebanon ambush, Hezbollah claims

Lebanese group Hezbollah announced Sunday that its fighters killed and injured Israeli soldiers attempting to infiltrate the outskirts of the town of Meiss El Jabal in the south of the country.

The group said that after monitoring the infiltration attempt on Sunday evening, Hezbollah members ambushed an Israeli unit with rockets and machine gun fire at close range.

In a separate statement, Hezbollah said its fighters targeted two gatherings of Israeli soldiers in the border area of Khalat Warda and the Manara settlement in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets.

The group also said in another statement that it targeted Israel's Tsnobar logistical base in the occupied Golan Heights with a volley of rockets.

Later, it was reported that Hezbollah fighters targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage, marking the fourth attack of the day.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,488 people, injuring over 4,297 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.

















