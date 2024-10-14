Israel reports fresh Hezbollah rocket fire on Haifa after deadly strike

The Israeli army said 11 rockets were fired by the Lebanese group Hezbollah towards the northern city of Haifa on Monday, a day after a deadly strike that killed four soldiers.

A military statement said most of the projectiles were intercepted, while a rocket fell in an open area.

No injuries were reported.

The rocket fire triggered air-raid sirens in Haifa Bay, marking the second time sirens were heard in the northern city this morning.

Sirens also sounded in several Israeli towns near the Lebanese border, with Israeli Channel 12 reporting the launch of 10 rockets toward the Upper Galilee region.

The Israeli army said Sunday that four soldiers were killed and seven others injured following a Hezbollah drone strike on a military base south of Haifa.

Israel has launched a huge air campaign across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,488 people, injuring over 4,297 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed over 42,200 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon.