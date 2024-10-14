France expresses 'grave concern' over situation in northern Gaza, condemns Israeli attacks

France on Monday expressed "grave concern" over the situation in northern Gaza and condemned the Israeli attacks on civilians.

In a statement, the French Foreign Ministry, referring to the Israeli evacuation orders in the region, noted: "Any forced displacement of a civilian population would constitute a grave violation of the international law."

"France condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli strikes that targeted several civilian infrastructures where displaced persons took refuge in Jabaliya, Deir al-Balah, and al-Shati and Nuseirat camps," it added.

On Sunday, at least five Palestinian children were killed and 12 others, including women and children, were injured in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Shati refugee camp, and 22 people were killed, including 15 children, in another airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The ministry described the attacks on civilians as "unacceptable" and called on Israel to ensure the permanent protection of civilians.

Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,200 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 98,400 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.



