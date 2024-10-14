3 rockets fired from Lebanon towards Tel Aviv area in central Israel

The Israeli army on Monday said it detected three ground-to-ground missiles fired from Lebanon towards the Tel Aviv area in central Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army said missile firing triggered the activation of the air-raids sirens in central Israel.

The army has not yet reported any casualties or damage.

The statement claimed that the Israeli warplanes hit the launch site used in the attack in Lebanon.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23, killing at least 1,488 people, injuring over 4,300 others, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on the Gaza Strip, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,300 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Despite international warnings that the Mideast was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, it expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 by launching a ground incursion into southern Lebanon.

























