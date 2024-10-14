3 Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling on Gaza school sheltering displaced

Israel on Monday evening targeted a school sheltering displaced people in northern Gaza Strip, killing at least three people and injuring others, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source in Al-Awda Hospital said the Israeli army killed three Palestinians and injured 15 others in shelling the Hafsa school in the Jabalia refugee camp.

As many as 13 others were also injured in an airstrike on the entrance of the Al-Yemen Al-Saeed shelter in Jabalia.

For the 10th consecutive day, the Israeli army has been continuing its deadly ground incursion into northern Gaza Strip, killing over 340 people, according to Gaza local authorities.

Israel has continued its offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, killing more than 42,000 people, reducing the territory to rubble, and leaving most of the 2.3 million inhabitants of the enclave hungry, homeless and vulnerable to diseases.

















