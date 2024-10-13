Middle East resilience, adaptability to drive tourism recovery

The Middle East is once again grappling with the effects of war but travel and tourism sector experts are optimistic about the region's ability to recover and thrive.

Tourism in the Middle East will adapt and recover from its current challenges, with resilience and regional cooperation playing key roles, experts told Anadolu.

Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), said the current conflict had immediate repercussions, especially in terms of travel reroutes and flight cancelations, but the industry has proven its ability to adapt to such crises.

"Tourism is often a powerful driver of recovery after a conflict or natural disaster," Simpson said.

She explained how, even in the middle of a war, countries like Ukraine already are looking ahead to rebuilding their tourism sectors.

"Ukraine is already preparing to rebuild its tourism industry, and the same will happen in the Middle East. The tourism sector can help restore economic benefits and get things moving again," she noted.

Pointing out the flexibility of airlines as a key asset in managing disruptions, she said: "Airlines will move assets around, and tourism will return because it always does."

She underlined that tourists need to know that countries like Oman and Saudi Arabia remain peaceful and beautiful destinations.

Echoing Simpson, Anita Mendiretta, special advisor to UN Tourism, also drew attention to the internal strength of Middle Eastern tourism.

"So much of the resilience of the Middle East is because of its familiarity with conflict," Mendiretta said.

She highlighted how regional collaboration within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) helps maintain a steady flow of travelers, even during times of conflict.

"Much like ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Middle Eastern market is largely self-sustaining, with travelers from the region continuing to visit neighboring countries," which serve as a vital engine for economic stability and recovery, she said.

Pointing to Jordan and Oman as countries affected by its proximity to conflict, yet continuing to attract regional travelers, Mendiretta said while international markets might hesitate, the familiarity and shared culture within the GCC support continued tourism.

Mendiretta noted that the development of a unified visa for GCC countries which will facilitate the free movement of travelers within the region, is an important step in boosting regional tourism.

Simpson and Mendiratta stressed that while the current conflict has cast uncertainty over the region's immediate tourism prospects, the long-term outlook remains positive.

"Tourism is a sector that adapts and recovers," said Simpson. "After every crisis, we see people returning to these destinations."

The Middle East is positioned to recover faster than many other regions facing similar crises, Mendiratta stated.

She stressed that while international routes may be affected by flight cancelations and airspace restrictions, especially over conflict zones, regional hubs like Dubai and Istanbul will continue to play key roles in global connectivity.

Airlines, however, are making decisions based on profitability and risk, prioritizing routes that are less likely to be disrupted.

Simpson underlined Türkiye's rapid recovery in the post-coronavirus pandemic era, noting that it is the fastest-growing country in terms of tourism among G20 nations.

Turkish Airlines, in particular, has played a pivotal role in the resurgence, positioning Istanbul as a crucial global hub, she said.

As airlines adapt and reroute due to regional conflicts, Türkiye's strategic location and strong infrastructure continue to attract travelers, reinforcing its status as a key player in global tourism, said Simpson.



