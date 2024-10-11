Death toll in Lebanon from Israeli attacks since last October reaches 2,169: Health Ministry

Ambulances are dispatched to the scene after the Israeli army launched an airstrike on the Nowayri area of Beirut, Lebanon on October 10, 2024. (AA File Photo)

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Thursday that the death toll from Israeli attacks has hit 2,169, with 10,212 injured since Oct. 8, 2023.

It said 28 people were killed and 113 injured in the last 24 hours.

Israel has mounted massive airstrikes across Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since Sept. 23 that have killed more than 1,351 victims and injured north of 3,800.

The aerial campaign is an escalation of the year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of Tel Aviv's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip that has killed an excess of 42,000 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground invasion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.



















