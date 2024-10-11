10 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least 10 Palestinians, including a woman and child, were killed and several others injured early Friday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah confirmed to Anadolu that a woman was killed and others including a child were injured, after Israeli warplanes bombed a home in central Gaza.

In another attack in Deir al-Balah, a young man and a child were killed, and several others injured, after an Israeli drone targeted the home of the Baraka family, a Palestinian paramedic said.

Four Palestinians were killed and eight others injured due to Israeli artillery shelling that targeted homes in the Al-Faluja area of the northern Gaza Strip, paramedics told Anadolu.

In the Maghazi refugee camp, also in central Gaza, an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians, killing two Palestinians and injuring two more, according to a medical source.

Four Palestinians were also injured in a drone strike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, a statement from Al-Awda Hospital said.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a Palestinian was killed and others injured after Israeli forces bombed a home in the Safatwi neighborhood, a medical source at the Baptist Hospital reported.

Israeli artillery also targeted areas northeast of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps, while naval forces opened fire and launched shells at the sea off Nuseirat.

In the town of Maghazi, Israeli forces demolished several homes, causing plumes of smoke to rise into the sky. Similar demolitions were reported west of Jabalia camp.

For the past six days, the Israeli army has continued its ground offensive in Jabalia, as well as the towns of Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, imposing a complete siege.

Israel has killed more than 42,000 people since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

















