U.S. calls on Israel to address 'catastrophic conditions' in Gaza

The U.S. has called on Israel to address the "catastrophic conditions" in Gaza.

The appeal came from U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield during a Security Council meeting Wednesday on the situation in the Palestinian enclave.

She said there must be efforts to "alleviate the humanitarian crisis unfolding before our eyes" as well as pushing for a hostage and cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas.

"Let's be clear: conditions are catastrophic and will further deteriorate if additional steps are not taken," said Thomas-Greenfield, stressing that the flow of humanitarian aid through multiple border crossings to Palestinian civilians is desperately needed and must be allowed.

The envoy also said the U.S. is "concerned by the situation in northern Gaza, including the announcement by Israel of a new evacuation order for several communities."

"We are particularly concerned that Palestinian civilians have nowhere safe to go," she said.

"Already, there are devastating reports of the squalid conditions in the humanitarian zone in southern and central Gaza, where more than 1.5 million displaced civilians have fled. These catastrophic conditions were predicted months ago, and yet, have still not been addressed. That must change, and now. We call on Israel to take urgent steps to do so," Thomas-Greenfield said.

She also said the U.S. expects from Israel that Palestinian civilians, including those evacuated from the north, be permitted to return to their communities and rebuild.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.