Thousands of Moroccan students protest in solidarity with Gaza, Lebanon amid Israeli offensives

Thousands of students staged protests at several Moroccan universities Wednesday in solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon as Israel's genocidal war entered its second year.

The protests coincided with a one-day strike across universities nationwide demanding an end to the normalization of relations between Morocco and Israel.

The strike was called by the National Union of Moroccan Students, the largest student faction in the country.

Students raised Palestinian flags and carried pictures of resistance leaders in Gaza, including Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar and assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,000 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 97,700 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

At least 2,141 people have since been killed and 10,099 others injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.